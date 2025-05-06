Home of Philadelphia 76ers, Flyers lands naming rights deal with Xfinity Mobile

The arena, originally named CoreStates Center, opened in 1996 and has been the home to Philly sports stars like Allen Iverson, Eric Lindros and Joel Embiid, as well as NCAA Tournament games. The building has carried a number of names, including the First Union Center in 1998 and Wachovia Center in 2003. Wells Fargo bought out Wachovia and posted its name on the roughly 21,000-seat building in 2010.