DIY Home of the Month in North Oaks continues hands-on family tradition

He and his wife, Christina, found a little more than two-acre lot in North Oaks in 2020, satisfying a longing to raise their three children closer to nature. However, as they explored construction costs, it became apparent that building their forever home within budget would require a lot of sweat equity. Hara also had the “it’s-part-of-my-heritage” itch to scratch and wanted to include his son, as his father had done with him.