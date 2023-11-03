Waconia

Built in 2001, this five-bedroom, five-bath house has 4,242 square feet and features a primary suite with corner fireplace, hardwood floors, eat-in kitchen, four-season porch, finished basement, deck, fenced yard, three-car attached garage and deeded access to Lake Waconia. Listed by Ann Smothers, Re/Max Advantage Plus, 952-253-5640.

Minneapolis

Built in 1904, this four-bedroom, two-bath house in the Whittier neighborhood has 2,258 square feet and features vaulted ceilings, skylight, hardwood floors, updated kitchen, porch, unfinished basement and a new boiler, air conditioning and hot water tank. Listed by Erin Sjoquist, Keller Williams Realty Integrity Lakes, 612-207-4318.

Eagan

Built in 2022, this five-bedroom, three-bath house has 2,290 square feet and features a main floor owners' suite, breakfast bar, stainless-steel appliances, finished lower level with fireplace and two bedrooms, and three-car attached garage on a cul-de-sac lot. Listed by Cris Young, 612-558-7887, and Brad Pitlick, 612-803-1250, Edina Realty.