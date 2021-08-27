Ramsey

Built in 2010, this four-bedroom, four-bath house has 3,650 square feet and features an upper-level loft, great room, formal dining room, 9-foot ceilings, stainless-steel kitchen appliances and granite countertops, full finished walkout basement with mother-in-law suite, patio, porch and deck. Listed by Dave Giblin, Re/Max Results, 952-223-0600.

Minneapolis

Built in 1954, this four-bedroom, two-bath house located in the Hale neighborhood has 2,130 square feet and features two fireplaces, stainless-steel kitchen appliances, built-ins, full finished basement, patio, storage shed, fenced yard and a two-car attached garage. Listed by Cheryllyne Vaz, Keller Williams Integrity Real Estate, 612-564-5605.

Vadnais Heights

Built in 1990, this four-bedroom, three-bath house has 2,444 square feet and features four bedrooms on the upper level, hardwood floors, stainless-steel kitchen appliances, unfinished full basement, deck, storage shed and a three-car attached garage. Listed by Amber Broadway, OpenDoor Brokerage, 612-400-7508.