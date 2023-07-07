Brooklyn Park

Built in 1991, this five-bedroom, four-bath house has 3,076 square feet and features vaulted ceilings, formal dining room, granite kitchen countertops, four-season porch, full finished basement and an updated furnace, water heater, water softener and roof. Listed by Jason Quade, Premier Real Estate Services, 320-980-1022.

Minneapolis

Built in 1909, this four-bedroom, two-bath house in the Kingfield neighborhood has 2,599 square feet and features a third-story bedroom and three bedrooms on the second level, hardwood floors, eat-in kitchen, front and rear porches, full finished basement and a one-car detached garage. Listed by Michael Forrest, Re/Max Advantage Plus, 952-226-7700.

Lakeville

Built in 1994, this three-bedroom, three-bath rambler has 2,138 square feet and features a fireplace, eat-in kitchen, four-car garage, a full, partially finished walkout basement and a deck on a waterfront lot on Lee Lake. Listed by James Emond, Re/Max Advantage Plus, 612-685-5801.