Golden Valley

Built in 1955, this four-bedroom, two-bath house has 2,030 square feet and features three bedrooms on one level, two fireplaces, hardwood floors, formal dining room, infrared sauna room, full finished basement, fenced yard, outbuilding and one-car tuck-under garage. Listed by Howard Dixon, 612-760-1311, and Eric Schiller, 651-470-8419, Edina Realty.

Minneapolis

Built in 1928, this three-bedroom, three-bath house in the Field neighborhood has 2,682 square feet and features an upper-level master suite, two fireplaces, updated kitchen with granite countertops, full basement, deck, fenced yard and two-car detached garage. Listed by Kevin Kla-Diihbah, Keller Williams Classic Realty Northwest, 480-720-7722.

Shoreview

Built in 1989, this four-bedroom, three-bath house has 3,162 square feet and features three bedrooms on the upper level and a third-story bedroom, two fireplaces, formal dining room, hardwood floors, granite kitchen countertops, full finished walkout basement and deck. Listed by Steven George, Coldwell Banker Realty, 612-251-6752.