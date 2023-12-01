Jordan

Built in 1931, this four-bedroom, two-bath house has 2,829 square feet and features three bedrooms on one level, two fireplaces, refinished hardwood floors, formal dining room, screened porch, patio and a two-car detached, heated garage. Listed by Bubba Kubes, Kubes Realty, 952-857-9270.

Roseville

Built in 1952, this three-bedroom, two-bath rambler has 2,175 square feet and features a fireplace, hardwood floors, stainless-steel kitchen appliances, finished walkout basement and a two-car tuckunder garage on a lot with a pond. Listed by Eddie Prigge, Coldwell Banker Realty, 612-309-7432.

Woodbury

Built in 2023, this two-bedroom, two-bath house has 1,465 square feet and features a fireplace, breakfast bar, stainless-steel appliances, unfinished basement, two-car attached garage and an in-ground sprinkler system. Listed by Kimberly Wallisch, Creative Real Estate Group, 612-255-6892.