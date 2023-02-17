Jordan

Built in 2005, this five-bedroom, four-bath house has 3,538 square feet and features three bedrooms on the upper level, fireplace, hardwood floors, kitchen center island with additional oven and stainless-steel appliances, full finished walkout basement and deck. Listed by Grant Johnson, EXP Realty, 651-324-3787.

MInneapolis

Built in 1926, this three-bedroom, three-bath house in the Howe neighborhood has 1,455 square feet and features an upper-level bedroom, fireplace, coved ceilings, hardwood floors, eat-in kitchen with granite countertops, full finished basement, fenced yard and a two-car detached garage. Listed by Mike Smith, Anderson Realty, 651-324-6211.

Mendota Heights

Built in 1957, this four-bedroom, two-bath rambler has 1,820 square feet and features three bedrooms on the main level, fireplace, hardwood floors, remodeled kitchen, partially finished basement and a two-car attached garage. Listed by Matthew Justin Meek, Homefield Realty, 612-281-5419.