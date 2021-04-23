Shorewood

Built in 1925, this two-bedroom, one-bath house has 992 square feet and features two bedrooms on the upper level, hardwood floors, eat-in kitchen, screened porch, sunroom, two-car detached garage and shed on a property backing up to the Lake Minnetonka regional bike trail. Listed by Maggie Trenary, Trenary Realty Group, 612-554-0902.

St. Louis Park

St. Louis Park

Built in 1940, this three-bedroom, two-bath house has 1,828 square feet and features three bedrooms on the main level, a fireplace, hardwood floors, dining room, stainless-steel kitchen appliances, finished basement and one-car detached garage. Listed by Andrew Mayamba, the Agency Real Estate Brokerage, 612-599-5642.

Maplewood

Maplewood

Built in 2002, this five-bedroom, four-bath house has 2,818 square feet and features three bedrooms on the upper level, two fireplaces, hardwood floors, full finished basement, deck and three-car attached garage. Listed by Byron Anfinson, 612-702-1117, and Carolynn Carleton, 612-710-3301, Coldwell Banker Realty.