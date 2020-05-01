.

St. Paul

Built in 1908, this three-bedroom, three-bath house located in the Summit-University neighborhood has 2,358 square feet and features three bedrooms on the upper level, a third-floor bonus room, hardwood floors, remodeled eat-in kitchen, full unfinished basement, deck, patio and two-car detached garage. Listed by Robert Stewart, Keller Williams Premier Realty, 952-412-1290.

.

Carver

Built in 2001, this four-bedroom, four-bath house has 3,240 square feet and features three bedrooms on the upper level, formal dining room, eat-in kitchen with stainless-steel appliances and granite countertops, full finished walkout basement and a deck on a lot that backs up to the Minnesota Valley National Wildlife Refuge. Listed by Nate Boen, Counselor Realty, 612-669-0013.

.

Marine on St. Croix

Built in 1997, this five-bedroom, two-bath manufactured house has 2,912 square feet and features three bedrooms on the main level, fireplace, finished basement, deck and three-car detached garage and sits on a 10.3-acre lot that could be subdivided. Listed by Kris Lindahl, Kris Lindahl Real Estate, 763-401-7653.

Note: Listings active as of April 29