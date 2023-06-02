Champlin

Built in 1988, this three-bedroom, two-bath house has 2,141 square feet and features vaulted ceilings, fireplace built-ins, stainless-steel kitchen appliances, finished basement with hot tub, fenced yard, perennial gardens and a storage shed. Listed by Cindy Dorfner, Realty Group, 763-234-4661.

Minneapolis

Built in 1908, this three-bedroom, two-bath house in the Cooper neighborhood has 1,323 square feet and features two bedrooms and bath on the upper level, hardwood floors, remodeled kitchen with stainless-steel appliances, full basement, deck, patio and a two-car detached garage. Listed by Bruce Nelson, Bridge Realty, 952-270-1514.

Apple Valley

Built in 1989, this four-bedroom, two-bath house has 2,007 square feet and features two bedrooms on each level, vaulting ceilings, fireplace, hardwood floors, French doors, kitchen center island, finished walkout basement, deck and patio. Listed by Rob LeRoy, Coldwell Banker Realty, 651-503-9227.