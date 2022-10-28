New Hope

Built in 1978, this five-bedroom, four-bath house has 3,517 square feet and features four bedrooms on the upper level, two fireplaces, hardwood floors, formal dining room, center kitchen island, full finished basement, patio and porch. Listed by Roman Dziuba, Enterra Realty, 612-382-0723.

St. Paul

St. Paul

Built in 1912, this four-bedroom, two-bath house in the St. Anthony Park neighborhood has 1,975 square feet and features four bedrooms on the upper level, third-floor family room, fireplace, full partially finished basement, screened porch and a two-car detached garage. Listed by Scott Rehovsky, Coldwell Banker Realty, 651-303-7736.

Apple Valley

Apple Valley

Built in 1982, this four-bedroom, four-bath house has 3,679 square feet and features four bedrooms on the upper level, new furnace, air conditioner and water heater, fireplace, full partially finished walkout basement and porch. Listed by Nathan Kranz, Midwest Realty Network, 651-755-8382.