Bloomington

Built in 1966, this three-bedroom, three-bath rambler has 1,860 square feet and features three bedrooms on the main level, vaulted ceilings, skylights, hardwood floors, formal dining room, full finished basement, deck, patio and fenced yard. Listed by Norm Rogers, Home Avenue Flat Fee Realty, 612-998-6920.

St. Paul

St. Paul

Built in 1950, this three-bedroom, one-bath house in the Macalester-Groveland neighborhood has 1,441 square feet and features an upper-level bedroom, hardwood floors, eat-in kitchen with stainless-steel appliances, full finished basement and one-car detached garage. Listed by Adam Benedict, Re/Max Advantage Plus, 651-226-3928.

Shoreview

Shoreview

Built in 1985, this three-bedroom, two-bath house has 2,101 square feet and features a formal dining room, eat-in kitchen with stainless-steel appliances, foyer, partial basement, deck and two-car attached garage. Listed by Theresa Steichen, Keller Williams Classic Realty, 612-701-7299.