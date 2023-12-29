Savage

Built in 1986, this three-bedroom, two-bath, split-entry house has 1,864 square feet and features two bedrooms on the upper level, eat-in kitchen with stainless-steel appliances and skylight, hardwood floors, finished walkout lower level, deck and a fenced corner lot yard. Listed by Geralyn McGregor, Keller Williams Integrity RE, 651-398-3807.

St. Paul

Built in 1889, this five-bedroom, three-bath house in the Como neighborhood has 1,904 square feet and features vaulted ceilings, hardwood floors, stainless-steel kitchen appliances, hardwood floors, unfinished basement, deck, and a three-car detached garage. Listed by Jado Hark, Realty Group, 612-483-1742.

Little Canada

Built in 1985, this four-bedroom, two-bath, split-entry house has 2,268 square feet and features three bedrooms on the upper level, laminate flooring, stainless-steel kitchen appliances, finished lower level with bedroom and full bath, deck, patio and a fenced yard. Listed by Rup Koirala, Creative Results, 651-486-4903.