New Hope

Built in 1968, this four-bedroom, two-bath house has 2,177 square feet and features two bedrooms on the main and lower levels, fireplace, formal dining room, stainless-steel kitchen appliances, finished basement, three-season porch and deck. Listed by Herman Antonov, Re/Max Results, 612-840-6507.

Minneapolis

Built in 1903, this three-bedroom, three-bath house in the Longfellow neighborhood has 1,925 square feet and features three bedrooms on the upper level, formal dining room, hardwood floors, stainless-steel kitchen appliances, full basement, deck, fenced yard and two-car detached garage. Listed by Rachel Scarrella, Edina Realty, 651-246-3210.

Rosemount

Built in 1991, this four-bedroom, two-bath house has 2,038 square feet and features three bedrooms on the upper level, vaulted ceilings, fireplace, double kitchen ovens, full finished basement, fenced yard and aboveground pool. Listed by Tim Gordon, Coldwell Banker Realty-Edina Regional, 612-670-2424.