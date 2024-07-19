Richfield

Built in 1942, this three-bedroom, two-bath house has 1,606 square feet and features an upper level bedroom, skylight, hardwood floors, eat-in kitchen, finished basement, deck and one-car attached garage with breezeway. Listed by Chris Walsh, Re/Max Results, 952-412-0176.

Built in 1911, this two-bedroom, one-bath house located in the Windom Park neighborhood has 930 square feet and features two bedrooms on the upper level, hardwood floors, granite kitchen countertops, full unfinished basement, porches, patio, fenced yard and two-car detached garage. Listed by Grace and Carlos Espinoza, Edina Realty, 952-356-4436.

Built in 1915, this four-bedroom, two-bath house has 2,157 square feet and features two bedrooms and small kitchen on the upper level, hardwood floors, three-season porch, full partially-finished walkout basement and two-car attached garage. Listed by Amy Lametti, Keller Williams Premier Realty North Suburban, 651-246-1747.