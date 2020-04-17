.

St. Louis Park

Built in 1952, this three-bedroom, two-bath house has 1,380 square feet and features three bedrooms on the main level, fireplace, formal dining room, refinished hardwood floors, full basement, deck and two-car detached garage. Listed by Amy Cohen, Coldwell Banker Burnet, 952-484-7577.

.

St. Paul

Built in 1909, this three-bedroom, two-bath house in the Victory neighborhood has 1,328 square feet and features a complete restoration with two bedrooms on the upper level, a main-level master bedroom, formal dining room, full basement and one-car detached garage. Listed by Elizabeth Sibet, Keller Williams, 763-221-9397.

.

White Bear Lake

Built in 1965, this four-bedroom, two-bath rambler has 1,788 square feet and features a newer roof and windows, three bedrooms on the main level, hardwood floors, remodeled baths, remodeled kitchen with stainless-steel appliances and quartz countertops, full finished walkout basement and patio. Listed by Phil Blazovich, Cardinal Realty, 612-581-2920.

Note: Listings active as of April 15.