Blaine

Built in 1977, this four-bedroom, two-bath house has 2,300 square feet and features two bedrooms on the main and lower levels, vaulted ceilings, eat-in kitchen with quartz countertops, full basement, patio, deck and two-car attached garage. Listed by Brian Johnson, Keller Williams Classic Realty, 763-458-1900.

Maplewood

Maplewood

Built in 1983, this three-bedroom, three-bath house has 1,660 square feet and features three bedrooms on the main level, Marvin windows, family room entertainment center, full unfinished basement and a two-car attached garage. Listed by Brett Belisle, Re/Max Results, 651-238-9415.

Farmington

Farmington

Built in 1976, this four-bedroom, two-bath house has 1,717 square feet and features three bedrooms on the main level, eat-in kitchen with stainless-steel appliances, updated bathrooms, full basement, fenced yard and three-car detached, heated garage. Listed by Robert Dupre, Edina Realty, 651-494-4700.