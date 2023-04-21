Send this article to anyone, no subscription is necessary to view it

Anoka

Built in 1923, this four-bedroom, one-bath house has 1,447 square feet and features four bedrooms on the upper level, formal dining room, hardwood floors, porch and full finished basement. Listed by Jeremy Stuber, Pro Flat Fee Realty, 763-238-9522.

Richfield

Built in 1950, this two-bedroom, one-bath rambler has 1,570 square feet and features a fireplace, hardwood floors, formal dining room, eat-in kitchen, full finished basement, fenced yard and detached garage. Listed by Boris Belousov, Re/Max Advantage Plus, 763-300-9343.

Inver Grove Heights

Built in 1961, this three-bedroom, two-bath house has 1,320 square feet and features refinished hardwood floors, remodeled kitchen with quartz countertops and stainless-steel appliances, full finished basement, porch and a two-car detached garage. Listed by Nancy Hanson, Eos Realty, 612-245-2326.