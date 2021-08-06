Brooklyn Center

Built in 1957, this four-bedroom, two-bath house has 1,613 square feet and features three bedrooms on the main level, fireplace, hardwood floors, stainless-steel kitchen appliances, partially finished basement, deck, patio and a two-car detached garage. Listed by Dan Sibinski, Keller Williams, 763-350-5850.

Minneapolis

Built in 1908, this two-bedroom, two-bath house in the Cooper neighborhood has 1,003 square feet and features two bedrooms and a bonus room on the upper level, hardwood floors, stainless-steel kitchen appliances, full basement, deck and a two-car detached garage. Listed by Jason Sirovy, Exp Realty, 612-298-4030.

Maplewood

Built in 1959, this three-bedroom, three-bath house has 2,368 square feet and features three bedrooms on the main level, fireplace, refinished hardwood floors, full basement, patio, fenced yard and a one-car attached garage. Listed by Damien Grimberg, Re/Max Results, 651-735-1350.