Burnsville

Built in 1966, this three-bedroom, two-bath house has 2,249 square feet and features three bedrooms on one level, vaulted ceilings, two fireplaces, hardwood floors, stainless-steel kitchen appliances, full finished lower level and rooftop deck above garage. Listed by Charles and Rebekah Gran, Edina Realty, 612-770-7092.

Greg Peterson Minneapolis

Minneapolis

Built in 1909, this three-bedroom, two-bath house located in the Victory neighborhood has 1,328 square feet and features a complete restoration with two bedrooms on the upper level, a main level master bedroom, formal dining room, full basement and one-car detached garage. Listed by Greg Peterson, Exit Realty Nexus, 763-286-3387.

Kimberly Ziton Oakdale

Oakdale

Built in 1989, this four-bedroom, two-bath house has 1,710 square feet and features two bedrooms on each level, vaulted ceilings, formal dining room, hardwood floors, full finished walkout basement, two-tiered deck, fenced yard and heated two-car garage. Listed by Kim Ziton, Keller Williams Premier Realty, 612-987-6835.

Note: Listings active as of April 8.

Photos provided by Charles and Rebekah Gran/Greg Peterson/Kim Ziton