Minnetonka

Built in 1948, this two-bedroom, one-bath house has 796 square feet and features a fireplace, hardwood floors, crown molding, full unfinished basement, patio, fire pit and a one-car detached garage with attached carport. Listed by Michelle Fitzpatrick, Fitzpatrick Realty, 651-324-9282.

St. Paul

Built in 1904, this four-bedroom, two-bath house in the Hamline-Midway neighborhood has 1,898 square feet and features hardwood floors, stainless-steel kitchen appliances and granite countertops, finished partial basement, and a one-car detached garage. Listed by Moe Mossa, Savvy Avenue, 888-490-1268.

Oakdale

Built in 1948, this three-bedroom, two-bath split-level house has 1,620 square feet and features an open kitchen with stainless-steel appliances, walkout basement, maintenance-free deck and a two-car detached garage. Listed by Sarah Jenkins, Property Executives Realty, 612-703-3944.