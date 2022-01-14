Hopkins

Built in 1949, this two-bedroom, one-bath house has 768 square feet and features two bedrooms on the main level, an unfinished upper-level half-story, full unfinished basement and one-car detached garage on a lot that backs up to Minnehaha Creek. Listed by Riley Schatz, Schatz Real Estate Group, 952-380-7093.

Minneapolis

Built in 1923, this three-bedroom, two-bath house in the Bryn-Mawr neighborhood has 907 square feet and features two bedrooms on the main level, an unfinished upper level, fireplace, full unfinished basement and a two-car detached garage. Listed by Shannon Marti, eXp Realty, 952-356-6163.

Little Canada

Built in 1953, this three-bedroom, two-bath house has 1,222 square feet and features three bedrooms on the main level, central air conditioning, screened porch, full partially finished basement, fenced corner lot and a one-car detached garage. Listed by Justin Solie, Renters Warehouse, 612-202-3820.