Robbinsdale
Built in 1956, this three-bedroom, one-bath rambler has 1,056 square feet and is being sold as-is featuring hardwood floors, eat-in kitchen, full basement and a one-car detached garage. Listed by Braden Dickie, Wits Realty, 612-688-7041.
Minneapolis
Built in 1905, this two-bedroom, one-bath house in the Bryant neighborhood has 1,776 square feet and features a front porch, hardwood floors and full, unfinished basement. Listed by Daniel Desrochers, Exp Realty, 612-554-4773.
Oakdale
Built in 1937, this two-bedroom, one-bath house has 925 square feet and features new flooring, eat-in kitchen with new countertops, unfinished basement and a one-car detached garage. Listed by Moe Mossa, Savvy Avenue, 888-490-1268.
World
Queen Elizabeth II remembered a year after her death as gun salutes ring out for King Charles III
With gun salutes and tolling bells, the United Kingdom on Friday marked the anniversary of the death of Queen Elizabeth II and the ascension of King Charles III, who remembered his mother as a symbol of stability during her 70-year reign.
Nation
A person is shot and critically wounded at a Lil Baby concert in Memphis
One person was shot and critically wounded at a concert headlined by rapper Lil Baby inside FedExForum in Memphis on Thursday night, police said.
Variety
Ask Amy: Teen daughter is plagued by doubts
Dear Amy: I have a daughter in high school. She is gorgeous, popular, does well in school, and excels at soccer.It is hard for her…
Variety
Motormouth: High heels are no quick fix
Q: I'm short. When the hatch is opened, the handle is still about 10 inches higher than I can reach. I asked the dealer if…
Variety
News of the Weird: U.S. Open tennis match went to pot
Tennis pro Alexander Zverev noticed an unexpected odor when he arrived for his match Aug. 29 at the U.S. Open — cannabis, the Associated Press…