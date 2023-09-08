Robbinsdale

Built in 1956, this three-bedroom, one-bath rambler has 1,056 square feet and is being sold as-is featuring hardwood floors, eat-in kitchen, full basement and a one-car detached garage. Listed by Braden Dickie, Wits Realty, 612-688-7041.

Minneapolis

Built in 1905, this two-bedroom, one-bath house in the Bryant neighborhood has 1,776 square feet and features a front porch, hardwood floors and full, unfinished basement. Listed by Daniel Desrochers, Exp Realty, 612-554-4773.

Oakdale

Built in 1937, this two-bedroom, one-bath house has 925 square feet and features new flooring, eat-in kitchen with new countertops, unfinished basement and a one-car detached garage. Listed by Moe Mossa, Savvy Avenue, 888-490-1268.