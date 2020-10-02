Anoka

Built in 1967, this three-bedroom, two-bath house has 1,878 square feet and features three bedrooms on the main level, fireplace, formal dining room, hardwood floors, full finished basement, deck, fenced yard and three-car detached garage. Listed by Ryan Schafer, Home Guys Realty, Realty Group, 763-312-0701.

Minneapolis

Built in 1914, this two-bedroom, one-bath house located in the Field neighborhood has 704 square feet and features two bedrooms on the main level, hardwood floors, formal dining room, porch, partial basement, fenced yard and one-car detached garage. Listed by Annalie Nienow, Keller Williams Realty Integrity Lakes, 612-978-9600.

Scandia

Built in 1884, this three-bedroom, two-bath house has 1,664 square feet and features two bedrooms on the upper level, hardwood floors, built-ins, porch, full unfinished basement and two two-car detached garages. Listed by Adam Brunfelt, Keller Williams Premier Realty, 651-755-3788.