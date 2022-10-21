Tap the bookmark to save this article.

Plymouth

Built in 1930, this two-bedroom, two-bath house has 706 square feet and features two bedrooms on the main level, hardwood floors, granite kitchen countertops and stainless-steel appliances, full partially finished basement, patio and a two-car detached garage. Listed by Daisy Haung, H86 Property Management, 612-703-8706.

Minneapolis

Built in 1925, this three-bedroom, three-bath house in the Folwell neighborhood has 1,814 square feet and features an upper-level bedroom, screened porch, granite kitchen countertops, full finished walkout basement, fenced yard, a one-car tuckunder garage and a two-car detached garage. Listed by Stephanie Gruver, Re/Max Results, 612-581-5842.

South St. Paul

Built in 1942, this two-bedroom, two-bath rambler has 1,102 square feet and features two bedrooms on the main level, hardwood floors, eat-in kitchen, newer roof, furnace and carpet, full basement, fenced yard and a one-car detached garage. Listed by Mitch Brown, RES Realty, 651-253-1053.