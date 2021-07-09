Anoka

Built in 1949, this two-bedroom, one-bath house has 749 square feet and features two bedrooms on the main level, dining room, slab basement and two-car detached garage. Listed by Amber Broadway, Opendoor Brokerage, 612-400-7508.

St. Paul

Built in 1893, this four-bedroom, one-bath house in the Dayton's Bluff neighborhood has 1,364 square feet and features three bedrooms on the upper level with an owners' suite balcony, formal dining room, porch, full basement and fenced yard. Listed by Xai Vang, Realty Group, 612-229-6611.

Hastings

Built in 1880, this two-bedroom, one-bath house has 1,193 square feet and features two bedrooms on the main level, eat-in kitchen, sunroom with a view of the Mississippi River, partial basement and one-car detached garage. Listed by Mark Mason, Re/Max Professionals, 651-205-3500.