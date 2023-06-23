Minneapolis

Built in 1921, this three-bedroom, two-bath house in the Cleveland neighborhood has 1,125 square feet and features an upper-level bedroom, hardwood floors, eat-in kitchen with stainless-steel appliances, unfinished basement, deck and a one-car detached garage. Listed by Rachel Rosen, Redfin Corp., 612-682-2401.

St. Paul

Built in 1907, this three-bedroom, one-bath house in the Dayton's Bluff neighborhood has 930 square feet and features two bedrooms on the upper level, formal dining room, kitchen pantry, unfinished basement and screened porch. Listed by Erik Hermann, Coldwell Banker Realty, 651-260-3080.

Roseville

Built in 1900, this two-bedroom, one-bath house has 1,170 square feet and features two bedrooms on the main level and represents a rehab project or teardown on a nearly 1-acre lot. Listed by Kurt Pauley, NAI Legacy, 612-547-8465.