St. Anthony

Built in 1958, this three-bedroom, two-bath house has 2,596 square feet and features three bedrooms on the main level, electric fireplace, hardwood floors, new air conditioner and furnace, full unfinished walkout basement, patio, fenced yard and a two-car detached garage. Listed by Laura Paukert, the Realty House, 612-554-2539.

St. Paul

Built in 1908, this three-bedroom, three-bath house located in the Dayton's Bluff neighborhood has 1,814 square feet and features a third-story bedroom and two upper level bedrooms, formal dining room, vaulted ceilings, hardwood floors, full basement, deck and a one-car detached garage on a lot with views of downtown St. Paul. Listed by Brad Griffith, Edina Realty, 651-263-2830.

White Bear Township

Built in 1983, this four-bedroom, two-bath house has 1,688 square feet and features two bedrooms on the main and lower levels, hardwood floors, granite kitchen countertops and stainless-steel appliances, full finished basement and deck. Listed by Morgan Johnson, Coldwell Banker Realty, 651-587-4653.