Glencoe

Built in 1914, this two-bedroom, one-bath house has 1,284 square feet and features hardwood floors, built-ins, front porch, full basement and three-car detached garage. Listed by Brian O'Donnell, Priority 1 Metrowest Realty, 320-864-4877.

Minneapolis

Built in 1905, this two-bedroom, one-bath house in the Cleveland neighborhood has 1,064 square feet and features an unfinished upper level, formal dining room, hardwood floors, porch, stainless steel kitchen appliances, unfinished basement, screened porch, patio and fenced yard. Listed by Scott Hoefler, Side by Side Realty, 612-568-4435.

St. Paul

Built in 1882, this three-bedroom, one-bath house in the Dayton's Bluff neighborhood has 1,060 square feet and features three bedrooms on the upper level, formal dining room, partial basement, fenced yard and four-car detached garage. Listed by Steve Shea, Sunset Realty, 651-415-1111.