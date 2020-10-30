Fridley

Built in 1948, this two-bedroom, one-bath house has 590 square feet and features a newer roof, floors and windows, two bedrooms on the main level, eat-in kitchen, patio, flower garden, fenced yard and two-car detached garage. Listed by Rhonda Hammond, Coldwell Banker Realty, 612-220-8867.

St. Paul

Built in 1888, this two-bedroom, one-bath house in the Payne-Phalen neighborhood has 990 square feet and features two bedrooms on the main level, hardwood floors, eat-in kitchen, porch, partial basement, outbuilding and one-car detached garage. Listed by Pam Rezac, Edina Realty, 1-507-210-6843.

Little Canada

Built in 1945, this two-bedroom, one-bath house has 650 square feet and features two bedrooms on the main level, central air conditioning, full unfinished basement, porch, deck and fire pit. Listed by Kathleen Agness Schorn, Sterling Realty and Management, 612-226-1977.