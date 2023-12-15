Elk River

Built in 1953, this three-bedroom, one-bath house has 1,094 square feet and features a formal dining room, built-ins, finished partial basement, patio and one-car detached garage with attached workshop. Listed by Tammy Nehmzow, Get You Moved Realty, 763-670-7275.

Minneapolis

Built in 1941, this four-bedroom, three-bath house in the Willard-Hay neighborhood has 1,979 square feet and features four bedrooms on the upper level, fireplace, formal dining room with built-ins, sunroom, full partially finished basement and two-car detached garage. Listed by Nate Pentz, Keller Williams Classic Realty Northwest, 612-308-1122.

St. Paul

Built in 1908, this three-bedroom, two-bath house in the Dayton's Bluff neighborhood has 1,344 square feet and features three bedrooms on the upper level, hardwood floors, porch and an unfinished basement. Listed by Kristi Pamperin, Re/Max Results, 320-250-1848.