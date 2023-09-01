Delano

Built in 1885, this four-bedroom, one-bath house listed at $170,000 and being sold as-is has 2,000 square feet and features crown molding, high ceilings in the formal dining room, eat-in kitchen, partial unfinished basement, a deck and two-car detached garage. Listed by Kurt Peterson, Re/Max Advantage Plus-Savage, 612-325-6324.

Minneapolis

Built in 1902, this three-bedroom, one-bath house listed at $172,000 and located in the Hawthorne neighborhood has 1,413 square feet and features a formal dining room, eat-in kitchen, hardwood floors, three-season porch, fenced yard and storage shed. Listed by Terry Mitchell, Terry Mitchell Realty, 612-759-1355.

St. Paul

Built in 1974, this three-bedroom, one-bath house listed for $176,000 and located in the Battle Creek-Highwood neighborhood has 1,060 square feet and features an eat-in kitchen, hardwood floors, central air conditioning, full partially finished basement, and a two-car detached garage. Listed by Michael VanGrinsven, Re/Max Prodigy, 612-408-5291.