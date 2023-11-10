Minneapolis

Built in 1930, this three-bedroom, one-bath house in the Webber-Camden neighborhood and listed for $164,500 has 1,480 square feet and features two bedrooms on the upper level, two fireplaces, hardwood floors, full basement and a one-car detached garage. Listed by Francine Marsolek, NextHome Metro Real Estate Services, 651-797-4219.

North Hudson, Wis.

St. Paul

Built in 1904, this one-bedroom, one-bath house in the Payne-Phalen neighborhood has 700 square feet and features a complete interior remodel with stainless-steel kitchen appliances, wood floors, full basement and a two-car detached garage. Listed by Kageh Vang, Empire Realty, 651-224-4804.

St. Paul

North Hudson, Wis.

Built in 1940, this four-bedroom, one-bath house listed for $164,900 has 1,714 square feet and features wood floors, an eat-in kitchen, three-season porch, partial basement and three storage sheds. Listed by Jay McGrath, Re/Max Results, 651-492-2204.