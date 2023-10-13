A Linden Hills home already had views of Bde Maka Ska and the downtown Minneapolis skyline. Then the current homeowner came in and maximized those views and the connection to the outdoors.

Built in 1900 as a cottage, the home on W. Bde Maka Ska Parkway has been revamped over the years to accommodate the best of city and lakeside living, said listing agent Josh Zuehlke. The 2,954square-foot house, on the market at $1.195,000, also has ample space for hosting and enjoying the outdoors.

The gem of the house is the rooftop patio, which offers views of the lake and the skyline — a rarity in the Minneapolis housing market, Zuehlke said.

"In the city, there's only a few locations that are on the lake and where you can get the skyline," he said. "There's nothing quite like this."

A contemporary lake home

A gut job was done on the house in 2006, said owner Gary Benson in an email. In the new layout he designed, the first and second floors were made to be more open. Floor-to-ceiling doors and windows on the first floor were installed to bring the "outside in" and optimize views of the trees, lake and skyline, he said.

"The front deck on the first floor and rooftop patio on the third floor are favorite places to spend evenings and enjoy the outdoors and views," Benson said. "The backyard courtyard patio is also a cozy private area to enjoy barbecues, casual evenings and bonfires."

That courtyard area is bordered by the kitchen and dining room. Multiple sliding doors make getting between the areas a breeze.

"It does a really nice job of feeling big," Zuehlke said. "I think part of it is because of the way the space was designed — you have formal and informal spaces blending together nicely."

The primary suite of the three-bedroom, three-bath house takes advantage of the lake views, too, from the wall-to-wall windows to the private balcony. All the other rooms have windows that overlook green spaces.

'Incredibly functional'

Zuehlke added that the electrical work and carpeting are new. Other recent updates include the roof and siding. And there's a central vacuum — with convenient hookups that reach every room.

The house has built-in futons on the top floor that turn from couches into full-size beds — convenient for guests who stay the night. There's also a built-in desk area that has lots of room for storage.

"It's retro, but it's incredibly functional," Zuehlke said. "You have this incredible integration of these case goods that are built really well and stand the test of time."

In addition, he said, the location means easy access to the parkway and an abundance of restaurants.

Josh Zuehlke (612-735-2345, jwzuehlke@cbburnet.com) of Coldwell Banker Realty has the $1,195,000 listing.