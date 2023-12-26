Opinion editor's note: Star Tribune Opinion publishes a mix of national and local commentaries online and in print each day. To contribute, click here.

•••

For the first time in nearly two decades, I get to spend the holidays with my family. What a stark difference from where I was just a few weeks ago, still sitting in prison for a crime I did not commit.

The simple pleasures — sharing a meal with my family, hearing the laughter of my loved ones gathered for the holidays — are moments that once seemed lost to me forever. This year, I am not just celebrating the holiday season; I am celebrating my newfound freedom and the chance to rebuild the life that was taken from me.

On Dec. 11, I walked out of prison a free man. Following an agreement between the Hennepin County Attorney's Office and my legal team from the Great North Innocence Project (GNIP), a judge ruled that the eyewitness evidence used to convict me was unreliable and never should have been introduced at my trial; and that, without that unconstitutional eyewitness evidence, there never would have been enough evidence to convict me. There was no physical evidence tying me to the crime, and I didn't match the description provided by the main eyewitness.

Two weeks ago, for the first time since I was 16, I felt the crisp air of freedom on my face. As I embark on my new chapter, I want to be an advocate for those whose stories go untold — and for change.

Sadly, my story of injustice is not unique. Countless others continue to suffer the consequences of a flawed justice system. Minnesota makes it incredibly difficult for individuals to bring postconviction claims when their case is more than two years old. What this means is that there are wrongfully convicted individuals sitting in Minnesota prisons with new evidence of their innocence, but they aren't granted their day in court because of the strict statute of limitations. This was the exact situation I was in, too.

Ironically, despite all the injustices in my case, I am one of the "lucky" ones. I was convicted in 2005 — the statute of limitations ran out for me many years ago. But the Hennepin County Attorney's Office agreed it would be unfair to keep me out of court on a technicality. It agreed to waive the two-year statute of limitations, allowing GNIP to present evidence that led to my exoneration. Had it not been for that waiver, I'd still be sitting behind bars.

People in my situation shouldn't have to depend on prosecutors doing the right thing just to get their day in court. We should want to make sure that, if we are keeping people locked up in prison, it's because they are actually guilty. If there is new evidence calling that guilt into question, let that evidence see the light of day, even if it happens to come to light more than two years later.

As things stand, it is just much too hard to bring these claims in Minnesota after two years. Despite our progressive reputation, Minnesota makes it harder than any other Midwest state to bring such claims. That's why I am working with my lawyers at GNIP to fight for legislation that would amend Minnesota's postconviction statute and provide a lifeline for innocent people still sitting in prison.

The proposal would create a more reasonable and just standard for claims based on newly discovered evidence. It would bring Minnesota law into the mainstream, making sure people with real claims can get their day in court and have a chance at proving their claims and regaining their freedom.

To those who supported me through my journey to exoneration — especially my family — thank you. Your belief in my innocence fueled my fight. And I am so grateful to my legal team from GNIP for its tireless effort, leading to my freedom. But my heart aches for those still waiting for their day in court. Every missed holiday — time that should be spent with loved ones — underscores the urgency for change.

I write this as a free man, home with my family for the holidays, but urging the Minnesota Legislature to pass this crucial legislation next session to help innocent people in our state.

Marvin Haynes lives in New Brighton.