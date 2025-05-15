Home favorite Paolini advances to the Italian Open final. Sinner to face Ruud

ROME — Italy's tennis boom is in full force at the Foro Italico.
Top-ranked Jannik Sinner hasn't dropped a set at the Italian Open in his return from a three-month doping ban.
Lorenzo Musetti is into the semifinals.
And now Jasmine Paolini has advanced to the women's final.
Paolini saved three set points before gaining control in a 7-5, 6-1 win over American opponent Peyton Stearns on Thursday to become the first Italian woman to reach the final in Rome since her doubles partner, Sara Errani, lost the 2014 championship match to Serena Williams.
''We have a great movement and I'm just really happy to be part of it,'' Paolini said.
The last Italian woman to win the Italian Open was Raffaella Reggi, who took the 1985 title in Taranto.
In Saturday's final, the fifth-ranked Paolini will face either No. 3 Coco Gauff or Zheng Qinwen, who were playing later.