MARSHALL, Minn. — Authorities say one person was killed and another was injured in an explosion that destroyed a home in southwestern Minnesota.
The Lyon County Sheriff's Office says the explosion happened near Marshall about 6:30 a.m. Thursday at a home along state Highway 19.
Sheriff's officials say a man was pronounced dead at the scene and a woman was taken to a hospital in Marshall for treatment of her injuries.
KSFY-TV said it received reports of people feeling the explosion that leveled the home at least two miles away. The cause of the blast is under investigation.
