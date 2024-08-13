ATLANTA — Home Depot trims outlook with anxiety elevated among contractors and homeowners about the broader economy.
Wires
Home Depot trims outlook with anxiety elevated among contractors and homeowners about the broader economy
Home Depot trims outlook with anxiety elevated among contractors and homeowners about the broader economy.
By Associated Press
Associated Press
August 13, 2024 at 10:14AM
More from Wires
See More
Wires
US approves $20 billion in weapons sales to Israel at time of threat of wider regional Middle East war
US approves $20 billion in weapons sales to Israel at time of threat of wider regional Middle East war.