Wires

Home Depot results in the third quarter top Wall Street estimates as pullback in consumer spending eases a bit

Home Depot results in the third quarter top Wall Street estimates as pullback in consumer spending eases a bit.

By The Associated Press

The Associated Press
November 12, 2024 at 11:13AM

ATLANTA — Home Depot results in the third quarter top Wall Street estimates as pullback in consumer spending eases a bit.

about the writer

about the writer

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

More from Wires

See More

Wires

Home Depot results in the third quarter top Wall Street estimates as pullback in consumer spending eases a bit

Home Depot results in the third quarter top Wall Street estimates as pullback in consumer spending eases a bit.

Wires

Police in China say 35 people were killed and 43 injured after a driver struck a crowd in the city of Zhuhai

Wires

Dutch appeals court overturns landmark ruling that ordered energy firm Shell to cut its carbon emissions by 45% by 2030