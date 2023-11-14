NEW YORK — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes on Tuesday:
Home Depot Inc., up $15.56 to $303.63.
The home improvement retailer's third-quarter earnings and revenue beat analysts' forecasts.
Fisker Inc., down 77 cents to $3.34.
The electric vehicle maker reported disappointing third-quarter financial results.
Azenta Inc., up $6.64 to $54.45.
The supplier to semiconductor manufacturers reported strong fiscal fourth-quarter financial results.
Joby Aviation Inc., up 32 cents to $5.78.
The electric aircraft developer performed a successful exhibition flight in New York City.
Energizer Holdings Inc., up $2.49 to $36.12.
The battery maker reported strong fiscal fourth-quarter earnings and revenue.
Teck Resources Ltd., up 18 cents to $36.63.
The mining company is selling its steelmaking coal business to Glencore and Nippon Steel.
Canadian Solar Inc., up 61 cents to $21.58.
The solar power company gained ground amid a broad rally on Wall Street, despite reporting disappointing third-quarter financial results.
Sea Limited, down $10.16 to $35.87.
The technology conglomerate reported weak third-quarter earnings.