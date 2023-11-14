NEW YORK — Stocks that are trading heavily or have substantial price changes on Tuesday:

Home Depot Inc. (HD), up $18.90 to $306.97.

The home improvement retailer's third-quarter earnings and revenue beat analysts' forecasts.

Fisker Inc. (FSR), down 93 cents to $3.19.

The electric vehicle maker reported disappointing third-quarter financial results.

Azenta Inc. (AZTA), up $5.79 to $53.60.

The supplier to semiconductor manufacturers reported strong fiscal fourth-quarter financial results.

Joby Aviation Inc. (JOBY), up 29 cents to $5.75.

The electric aircraft developer performed a successful exhibition flight in New York City.

Energizer Holdings Inc. (ENR), up $2.66 to $36.30.

The battery maker reported strong fiscal fourth-quarter earnings and revenue.

Teck Resources Ltd. (TECK), up $1.26 to $37.71.

The mining company is selling its steelmaking coal business to Glencore and Nippon Steel.

Canadian Solar Inc. (CSIQ), down 85 cents to $20.12.

The solar power company reported disappointing third-quarter financial results.

Sea Limited (SE), down $9.17 to $36.86.

The technology conglomerate reported weak third-quarter earnings.