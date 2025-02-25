Holy Family assistant hockey coach Jason Jensen, who was previously listed in critical condition with a brain injury after a player accidentally knocked him to the ice last month, had successful surgery last Wednesday and is improving.
Holy Family hockey coach Jason Jensen improving after successful surgery
“He’s still got a long road, but he’s doing a lot better,” Holy Family girls hockey head coach Randy Koepple said.
According to updates from Jensen’s wife, Kelly, on their GoFundMe page, Jensen suffered a seizure and needed surgery to remove spinal fluid around his brain.
Jensen, a goalie coach at Holy Family, was working with the girls team at the Recreation Center in Victoria on Jan. 31 when a player slipped and fell into him and knocked him to the ice. He was not wearing a helmet.
The news of Jensen’s surgery came on the eve of the girls team’s opening game in the state tournament. Koepple received a picture from Jensen’s wife of him wearing a Holy Family jersey at the hospital last Thursday, the day of the team’s quarterfinal game.
The update fueled the team’s 3-1 victory over Moorhead, which also secured the program’s first ever trip to the state semifinals, Koepple said.
The Minnesota hockey community has rallied around Jensen and his family, raising nearly $121,852 so far on GoFundMe.
“Prayers are obviously always welcome,” Koeppl said.
Jensen also coaches goalies for Holy Family’s boys team and for the Chanhassen High School boys team. His playing career included two seasons with Minnesota State Mankato from 2001 to 2003.
