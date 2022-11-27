WORCESTER, Mass. — Bo Montgomery scored 17 points as Holy Cross beat Colby-Sawyer 95-61 on Sunday.
Montgomery added five rebounds and five assists for the Crusaders (2-5). Will Batchelder scored 17 points, going 6 of 11 (5 for 8 from distance). Joseph Octave shot 6 for 12, including 1 for 3 from beyond the arc to finish with 13 points.
The Chargers (1-3) were led in scoring by Scott Lampron, who finished with 11 points and two steals.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Sports
Sports
Arizona State hires Oregon OC Dillingham, 32, as head coach
Kenny Dillingham's rapid rise through the coaching ranks took him from the Southwest through the South, into Florida and up to Oregon.
Sports
Pepper scores 30, UC Davis beats SE Missouri State 73-71
lijah Pepper's 30 points led UC Davis past Southeast Missouri State 73-71 on Sunday.
Sports
Morris, Jones lead No. 19 Texas women past Princeton 74-50
Sonya Morris scored 15 points, Taylor Jones notched a double-double and No. 19 Texas breezed to a 74-50 victory over Princeton on Sunday.
Sports
Purdue Fort Wayne defeats Bluffton 106-41
Anthony Roberts had 23 points in Purdue Fort Wayne's 106-41 win over Bluffton on Sunday.
Sports
Tagovailoa, Dolphins rout Texans 30-15 for 5th straight win
Tua Tagovailoa threw for 299 yards and the Miami Dolphins raced to a 30-point lead before holding on for their fifth straight win, a 30-15 victory over the one-win Houston Texans on Sunday.