Holy cow! Pato O'Ward finally milks a cow before Indy 500, hoping to break his streak of heartbreak

The high-steaks effort to get a cow to the speedway before Sunday's race came after O'Ward sat for a press conference Thursday with Robert Shwartzman, who earned the pole as an Indy 500 rookie. Shwarzman dutifully took part in the traditional milking earlier in the week, and as he explained: "The woman, she came to me and said, ‘The people who didn't milk the cow, they never won the Indy 500,' and they were like (did not finish). It's bad luck.''