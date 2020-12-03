MARTIN, Tenn. — Eden Holt had 24 points as UT Martin beat Evansville 93-87 in double overtime on Wednesday night.
Holt shot 9 for 10 from the foul line. Cameron Holden had 16 points and eight rebounds for UT Martin (1-0). Jaron Williams added 11 points. Eman Sertovic had 10 points.
Noah Frederking had 22 points for the Purple Aces (0-3). Shamar Givance added 17 points and eight rebounds. Jax Levitch had 15 points and 10 rebounds.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Sports
Twins
Brewers trade reliever Knebel to Dodgers, cut 3 players
The Milwaukee Brewers traded reliever Corey Knebel to the World Series champion Los Angeles Dodgers on Wednesday for a player to be named or cash.
Gophers
Gonzaga and Baylor to face off in rare top-2 meeting
The first week of the college basketball season was filled with great games, a few upsets, stellar performances and a handful of coronavirus cancelations.Next up…
Vikings
Former 1st-round pick Austin savors fresh start with Packers
Tavon Austin says he still has the same skills he possessed back when his impressive 40-yard dash times helped make him the No. 8 overall…
Gophers
Chanticleers, Liberty unapologetic entering Top 25 matchup
It is difficult to find two programs that have taken more advantage of this unusual college football season than No. 14 Coastal Carolina and No.…
Gophers
No. 12 Iowa State can clinch Big 12 title game spot with win
Some things to watch in the Big 12 on the first Saturday of December, which was originally supposed to be the day of the conference…