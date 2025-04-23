Holocaust survivor Lucy Kreisler Smith’s second solo show comes courtesy of her only son

Dan Smith still isn’t sure that his mother Lucy Kreisler Smith would have wanted to have a second solo exhibition of her work. But now it’s too late. About 200 paintings, drawings, textile works, paintings on glass jars, her declarative political writings and even a piece of rug with a flower on it decorate the former FilmNorth space in St. Paul.
Kreisler Smith, who died in 2022, was one of the last Holocaust survivors living in Minnesota. She also was a prolific artist who studied in Paris in the 1960s, met an American man, immigrated to America and eventually landed in St. Paul in the 1970s.
“A lot of people didn’t know that she studied fine art,” Smith said. “The thing about my mom is, she wrote a book, she was very political, she wrote a lot of letters to congressman, but her art is something she mostly did for herself.”
Kreisler Smith had one exhibition back in 2002, titled “Hold to Life,” but that was it.
“She sold one painting in her life, and she strongly regretted it,” he said. “These were hers. I honestly don’t know how she’d feel about me doing this.”
None of the work in this show is for sale.
Kreisler Smith, who was Jewish, was born in 1933 in Kraków, Poland, and was just 6 years old when the Nazis invaded. Her father fled to Leningrad while she and her mother stayed behind. Her father secured fake baptism papers that saved their lives. He was killed during the war.
Kreisler Smith and her mom stayed in Poland, surviving by pretending to be Catholic.