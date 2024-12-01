Holmstrom scores two, Sorokin stops 29 as Islanders beat Sabres 3-0

NEW YORK — Simon Holmstrom scored twice and Ilya Sorokin stopped 29 shots for first shutout of the season as the New York Islanders beat the Buffalo Sabres 3-0 on Saturday night.
By ALLAN KREDA
Anders Lee also scored for New York, which had lost three straight (0-2-1). Sorokin's shutout was the 19th of his career.
James Reimer finished with 17 saves for the Sabres in their third straight loss.
Lee converted a pass from Kyle Palmieri at 7:23 of the middle period. It was Lee's 10th of the season, tying him with Palmieri and Brock Nelson for the team lead. Holmstrom followed with his sixth at 9:28 and added an empty-netter in the closing seconds.
The Islanders improved to 2-2-2 in their last five when leading after 40 minutes, and 7-2-2 for the season with such a lead.
Takeaways
Sabres: Buffalo was blanked for the second time in three games.
Islanders: New York improved to 4-5-2 at UBS Arena. They are 5-5-4 on the road.
Key moment
Sorokin stopped Sabres forward Dylan Cozens with a dazzling pad save early in the second while the Sabres were short-handed.
Key stats
The Islanders have outscored opponents 42-31 in the first and second periods but have been outscored 43-22 in the third period and overtime.
Up Next
Sabres host Colorado on Tuesday to open a five-game homestand, and Islanders visit Montreal.
