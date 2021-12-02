OLEAN, N.Y. — Jaren Holmes had 24 points and 10 rebounds as Saint Bonaventure beat Coppin State 93-81 on Wednesday night.

Osun Osunniyi had 17 points and three blocks for Saint Bonaventure (6-1). Kyle Lofton added 16 points, nine assists and six rebounds. Jalen Adaway had 13 points and 16 rebounds.

Coppin State totaled 44 first-half points, a season high for the team.

Jesse Zarzuela scored a season-high 27 points for the Eagles (1-10), whose losing streak reached five games. Tyree Corbett added 17 points and 10 rebounds. Nendah Tarke had 16 points, six rebounds and five steals.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com