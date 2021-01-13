NEW YORK — Jaren Holmes had 26 points as St. Bonaventure beat Fordham 68-54 on Wednesday.
Holmes hit 5 of 7 3-pointers.
Jalen Adaway had 14 points and nine rebounds for St. Bonaventure (5-1, 3-1 Atlantic 10 Conference). Kyle Lofton added 14 points and six assists, and Dominick Welch had 14 rebounds.
Joel Soriano had 12 points and 10 rebounds for the Rams (1-4, 1-4). Kyle Rose added 11 points and Chris Austin had 10 points.
___
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
___
This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com
